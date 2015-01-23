Graves Co. students finish as runners-up in Future City competition

Graves County Middle School students finished as runners-up in the 2015 Future City Competition at the University of Kentucky.

Nicole Taylor, Levi Kelley, Garrett Matheny, Benjamin Phillips, Emma Purcell and Jaron Hale, along with their coaches and mentors Tracey Tashjian, County Extension Agent for 4-H/Youth Development, and Kathy Matheny returned from the 2015 Future City competition recently with awards for overall second runner up, People's Choice and best speaker award (Levi Kelley).

Forty-seven other teams from Kentucky participated in the event held on the University of Kentucky's campus and sponsored by the College of Engineering.

Preparations began in August when the GCMS team, along with over 35,000 middle school students from 1,200 schools in 37 regions across the United States, set about to prepare for the nationally sponsored Future City Contest.

This year's theme was “Urban Agriculture, how will we feed our cities in the future?”

Students faced many challenges and deadlines throughout the duration of the contest, including designing a virtual city using SimCity software, writing a research based essay and narrative detailing their solution, building a model of their city and making a presentation to a panel of judges explaining how their engineering ideas would feed urban populations in a healthy and efficient way.

Future City is a nationally sponsored competition for sixth, seventh and eighth graders that puts its student competitors in real world situations and asks them to be the problem solvers as they brainstorm ideas and design solutions.

This was the second year Graves County was represented in the contest and the team is already looking forward to returning next year to represent Western Kentucky.

For information about how you can become involved in other 4-H activities, please contact Tracey Tashjian at 270-247-2334.

