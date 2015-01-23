Cape Girardeau board votes to place school bond issue on ballot

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education have voted to approve a resolution to place a bond issue on the April 7 ballot.

According to Cape Girardeau Public Schools, the bond issue is to address Phase I of the 2009 facilities plan overwhelmingly passed in 2010.

Construction of Phase I was completed in 2013 and provide enhancements to every school in the district.

Phase II of the plan will be focused on a major renovation at Cape Central Junior High along with an additional facility at the Cape Career and Technology Center.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.