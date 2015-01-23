2 men face meth-related charges in KY

Murray police say two men face drug charges after a traffic stop.

On Thursday, Murray Police officers conducted a traffic stop on 3rd Street.

Suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle, according to police.

Jason Hargrove and Gregory Villanueva were both taken to the Calloway County Jail.

Police say Hargrove and Villanueva were charged with possession of controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance first degree (unspecified), and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

Hargrove was discovered to have pills hidden after arriving at the jail.

Hargrove was also charged with possession of a controlled substance third degree, promoting contraband first degree, operating on suspended/revoked operator's license, failure to maintain insurance, no registration plates, and no registration receipt.

