No snow, no business

No snow means a loss in revenue for Illinois snow removal businesses.The staff at Family Lawn Care in Herrin is losing out on 20% of their income this year because of the warmer season.Last season, crews were out for 20 hours at a time removing snow from commercial properties in southern Illinois.

"There is a huge difference. Last year we were busy everyday, we kept things going pretty much all winter. This year we have done a couple of ice episodes and that is about it," said Owner, Greg Haub.

Family Lawn Care also stocked up on salt, which was double the price this year and has barely been put to use.

Staff says they're still optimistic with two months left for a good snowfall.