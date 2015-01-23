Illinois standards are requiring some new updates on teacher eva - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois standards are requiring some new updates on teacher evaluations

Written by Rae Daniel, Reporter
Mt. Vernon Township High School is looking to update teacher evaluations to comply with state requirement.
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

Administrators at Mt. Vernon Township High School are in the process of revising their teacher evaluations.

In 2010, former Governor Pat Quinn signed the Performance Evaluation Reform Act requiring all Illinois to change how teachers' and principals' performance is measured.

One of the main changes in the new teacher evaluations is incorporating student growth measures.

Teachers will be evaluated on how they perform in the classroom, and also how their students are performing academically.

"The student growth piece is kind of a whole new ball game for us," Mt. Vernon Township high school Principal, Wes Olson said.

Administrators are trying to figure out how to measure student learning and trace that back to teacher effect.

"The idea of holding teachers accountable for students, I don't think scares educators," Olson said. "The question for us and it gets kind of complicated, is how you best do that."

Administrators say although there are still a lot of question marks in the student growth aspect of the new evaluations, the school has formed a committee of both administrators and teachers to make it a fair assessment for educators.

According to the Illinois Performance Evaluation, the deadline for all Illinois schools to comply with the new changes to the evaluations is Fall 2016.

Olson said the school plans having the changes ready by fall 2015.

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO.
    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he's never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

