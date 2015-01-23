West Frankfort elementary school in need of clothing

Denning Elementary School in West Frankfort, Illinois has about 500 students, ages three to eight years old.

With that young age group, clothes can get quite expensive and school administrators say they are trying to do what they can to help.

Currently, the school has a clothing closet for its students, providing them with clothes they may need.

“During the day, our children have some needs for some extra clothes,” Principal Susan Glodich said. “We have some that just come and aren't dressed warmly enough or they'll have on warm clothes when they need cooler clothes, so we try to provide them with a variety of things."

Parent Raven Price said she is grateful her son attends a school that provides more than just an education.

“It makes me feel wonderful,” Price said. “Some schools don't have that opportunity and it's just wonderful.”

Last year, 72 percent of the students at Denning qualified for free lunch. Administrators say they want to do whatever they can to make sure students and families have what they need, including the right attire.

“We try to help them out because when their child takes a growing spurt, they don't have the money to maybe go out and buy all new clothes,” Glodich said.

The school is currently for boys jeans, boys and girls pants with elastic waist bands and t-shirts. Administrators say the clothing closet has been around for about 15 years and hope it will be around for years to come.

If you're interested in making a donation, you can contact Denning Elementary at 618-937-2464.

