Crews fighting house fire in Paducah

Crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in Paducah, according to dispatchers with the Paducah Fire Department.



Officials say the home is on Springdale Circle in a neighborhood just east of the Kentucky Oaks Mall.



The call came in around 4 a.m.



No one was inside the home at the time of the fire because it was being renovated.

Right now, there's no word on a cause.

KFVS