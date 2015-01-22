Heartland organization reaches out to curb heroin addiction

Heroin addiction is a growing problem across Illinois. Law enforcement, doctors and others are trying to confront it.

A Heartland organization is working to curb usage through education and offering help to addicts.

Centerstone, along with the United States Attorney Stephen Wigginton, spoke to an audience about the epidemic, which claims the lives of hundreds of people every year in Illinois.

A recovering addict shared her story and told the audience that the only way to get clean is through resources like Centerstone.

"You don't have to be trapped in a situation where you feel like you can't stop abusing," Sarah Wolfson, a recovering addict, said. "There are ways to get help and it will be there."

This year alone, Centerstone has seen over 1,000 addicts. One-third of those were addicted to heroin.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.