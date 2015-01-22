Mother, young daughter sent to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in McCracken Co.

A Paducah, Kentucky woman and her young daughter were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in McCracken County on Thursday, January 22.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, at around 5:50 p.m. they responded to a crash on Cairo Road at the intersection of Woodville Road.

Deputies say Jacob Wiggins, 23, of Paducah, was driving a black 2008 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Cairo Road when he misjudged a curve and turned onto Woodville Road.

They say Wiggins then hit another vehicle on the driver's side. That vehicle was going eastbound on Woodville Rd. approaching the intersection. It was a tan 2003 Buick Lesabre driven by Glenda Davis, 39. Her passenger was her six-year-old daughter.

Davis and her daughter were taken by ambulance to an area hospital for "non-incapacitating" injuries.

Deputies say Wiggins was not injured in the crash.

