Health coalition presents 5 year plan

The Jackson County Health Department is changing the way they're improving community health.

As part of the Healthy Southern Illinois Delta Network, the department brought together local health coalitions made up of local health departments, area health centers and hospitals to better serve southern Illinoisans.

The coalition developed and then presented their five year plan at a press conference earlier Thursday.

"We really need to work together on the same issues,” Angie Bailey with the Jackson Co. Health Department said. “We know that we need to improve the health of Jackson County and of southern Illinoisans. So, by working together we can pool our resources as budgets get tighter, we just need to work harder and together more."

Over the next five years, the coalition will work to decrease cardiovascular disease, reduce cancer deaths and improve access to behavioral health services in southern Illinois.

