Man shoots knife-wielding relative in Dunklin Co. home

A death investigation is underway in Dunklin County, Missouri after a man was shot Thursday evening, according to the Dunklin County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department confirms that deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home at 11712 Highway DD in the northern part of the county around 5:17 p.m.



Officials say the disturbance involved two relatives, Travis Phillip Bullock and Johnny Mallett. The two reportedly got into a fight and then Bullock went into Mallett's home with a knife in what the sheriff's department calls a threatening manner.



Mallett shot Bullock, according to the sheriff's department. Bullock was then taken to the Campbell ambulance shed, according to officials, where he was pronounced dead due to the gunshot wounds by the Dunklin County coroner.

It's not known at this point how the two men were related.

No one else was injured during the incident.



No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing, but the sheriff's department says witness information and evidence collected at the scene will be discussed with the Dunklin County prosecutor.



The Dunklin County Major Case Squad was activated and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Dunklin County Sheriff's Office and the Malden Police Department are helping with the investigation.

