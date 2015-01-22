Man found guilty in murder of Cape Girardeau woman, her boyfriend

A jury found a man guilty on Thursday, January 22 in the murder of a woman and her boyfriend in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Kenneth Bell, Jr., 22, was found guilty of two counts of murder and one count of armed criminal action. He has not been sentenced yet.

Shannon James and Misty Cole were shot to death in February 2013 at Bloomfield and Pacific Streets.

Cole was the mother of five.

According to the probable cause statement, a witness told police that Bell and James got into a verbal argument while the witness and James were walking on Bloomfield Road.

As the witness and James were entering James' apartment, the witness saw Bell come from his apartment with a semi-automatic handgun, according to the probable cause statement.

