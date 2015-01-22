Potential sales tax increase to renovate Franklin Co. Courthouse

Franklin County Courthouse is a building that's been around since 1874, and is having its fair share of wear and tear.

The Franklin County Courthouse is a building that's been around since 1874, and is having its fair share of wear and tear.

City Leaders say although there have been renovations done in the past, several problems still exist.

"There are mechanical and electrical systems that need work, and also plumbing issues," Franklin County Commissioner, Randall Crocker said. "The general flow of the courthouse isn't very good either."

City leaders are hoping to purchase the building across the street in order to make changes and updates to the courthouse flow and appearance.

"We can develop it into an office complex that would house the county treasurer and county clerk," Crocker said. "That way it would open up the courthouse just for judicial functions."

City Leaders are hoping to pass a quarter percent sales tax to make sure the courthouse stays up for several more years.

“Our concern is if we aren't able to do this work, then at some point, the building might come to a point of no return, where it's not repairable. So we really need to take steps to preserve this building for several years to come," Crocker said.



The proposition for this sales tax will be on the ballot for voters on April 7.

The Franklin County Commissioner says if it passes, the sales tax will stop once the work is completed.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.