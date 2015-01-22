2nd man wanted for questioning in deadly hotel shooting

A second man, from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, is wanted for questioning in connection to the deadly shooting of a St. Louis hotel manager.

According to Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley, Quinton J. Williams, 30, is wanted for questioning after information came forward that he was an accomplice and well known associate of Joseph Bowens.

Bowens is facing charges of first degree murder, first degree robbery and armed criminal action after the deadly shooting.

Quinton J. Williams' last known address was the 1000 block in Franklin Street. He's been in Caruthersville, Mo. and Blytheville, Ark.

Chief Whiteley said he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have seen Williams, or know his whereabouts, you can call 911.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.