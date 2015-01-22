Chief warns of phone scam in Johnson City

Johnson City, Illinois Chief of Police Vernon Campbell is warning the public of a new phone scam that he says has been going on in the community.

On Wednesday, the Johnston City Police Department received a number of calls from elderly men and women who said had gotten calls saying a loved one had been placed under arrest, and was requesting bond money to get the loved one out.

The scammers gave direct instructions of how to place the money on a gift card and call back with the account information.

Police say if you receive a phone call like this please note the phone number used and immediately contact the Johnston City Police Department at 618-983-5888 with the information.

