Armed burglary investigated in Carbondale

Carbondale police are investigating an armed burglary.

On Wednesday night right before 11 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of South Beveridge Street for an armed robbery complaint.

The victim reported being approached by an unknown black male who showed a handgun and demanding items from the victim.

After getting the items the suspect left eastbound.

Police say the suspect, a black male, is described as being between 5'6” and 5'9”, wearing a denim jacket, blue jeans, and a gray sock hat.

No one was injured.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

The City of Carbondale Police Department would like to remind citizens to be aware of their surroundings when walking at night, regardless of your location.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

