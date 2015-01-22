Report: State police investigating incident at Chester apt. complex

State police have left the scene at an apartment building on Thursday, and residents are moving back in.

No hazardous material was found.

The Secretary of State Police is leaving the area, and Chester police are still investigating the incident.

It's at the Louis W. Gwin Apartment Complex.

According to a newspaper there, state police were investigating "possible hazardous material" inside one of the units.

Residents say a street was blocked off to traffic.

According to the Randolph County EMA Public Information Officer Larry Willis, crews arrived shortly after 9 a.m.

Willis said the Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad was on location and in one apartment. The building had been evacuated, but the neighborhood has not.

