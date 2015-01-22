GOP pushes abortion bill through House - Former KY gov. dies

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. said "Stand up and commit to creating an America that values every life." (Source: Wiki Commons)

Afternoon Update

Southern portions of the Heartland may see accumulating snow on Friday.

US House GOP lawmakers pushed legislation through the House on Thursday tightening federal restrictions on abortions. Allison Twaits talked to folks in southern Illinois about that and has more at 5.

US AG Eric Holder says police cant seize cash from drug dealers without a warrant or conviction using Federal law. Christy Millweard has reaction at 6.

Jeff Gordon is retiring from NASCAR as a full-time racer.

Former U.S. Senator and Kentucky governor, Wendell Ford, has died.

Drug smugglers have put new technology to work. A drone carrying drugs across the Mexican border didn't quite make it.

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake happened near Mound City, Illinois.

Three people are in custody after a report of a robbery at the Hardee's in Murphysboro, Illinois on Wednesday, January 21.

Police say a suspect wielding knife robbed a Casey's store in Zeigler, IL.

'Deflate-Gate' continues to make the news in the world of sports. "I have no explanation for what happened," said Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick.

