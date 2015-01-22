Ameren working to restore power to customers

According to Ameren Illinois' website they had 1,733 customers without power in Jackson County, Illinois around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Ameren Illinois was working to restore power in the area.

According to an Ameren Illinois spokesman, the outage happened at 12:05 p.m.

The cause was due to a failed lightning arrester.

On certain utility poles, the arrester takes lightning strikes directs them into the ground.

Desoto, Vergennes, Hallidayboro, Elkville customers were all affected.

As of 3:15 p.m., all customers except for 427 in Hallidaybro and Elkville have power restored.

The new issue is there is a transformer inside Elkville substation that failed.

Ameren crews were working to bring a portable substation to location from Marion.

When the portable substation is in place, an estimated restoration time is 9 p.m.

Also, Charleston DPS says power was out in the downtown area due to a wreck on Thursday.

They say Ameren was at the scene and making repairs Thursday morning.

318 customers were out of power in Mississippi County as of 11 a.m. according to Ameren.

