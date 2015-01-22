Man arrested in connection to Casey's store robbery in Zeigler

A man has been arrested in connection to the robbery of a store in Zeigler, Illinois.

Jared Kelley, 25, of West Frankfort, Ill., was arrested on a warrant for armed robbery. His bond was set at $250,000.

According to Zeigler Assistant Police Chief Ben Burkhammer, Kelley was arrested on Walnut Street in Zeigler on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 27.

Zeigler, Christopher and Sesser police coordinated investigating efforts that lead to the arrest.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. on January 21 at the Casey's General Store. Police say the store was robbed by a person wielding a knife.

Employees say they were shocked that this happened in their community. "I mean...this is Zeigler. This ain't right," one Casey's employee said.

According to police, money was taken and the suspect left the business.

Illinois State Police assisted Zeigler Police with the investigation.

