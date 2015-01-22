Cape Girardeau students, counselors create online outlet to report bullying

The Cape Girardeau School Board will get its first look at a new online form developed by junior high students and counselors to stop bullies in their tracks.

The new anonymous Google Docs form was created to offer students who've either been bullied or who have witnessed bullying an outlet to express their frustrations, concerns and get help.

Students or parents fill out the form online and school officials investigate the incident before it gets out of control.

“We'll hopefully we identify things before they become too heated,” said Cape Central Assistant Superintendent Neil Glass. “Lots of times if we can get ahead of the game, we're able to address the issues before they are blown up into something bigger until they need to be.”

The form asks questions to get at to the heart of the matter and give administrators an idea of what is really going on in the halls, on the bus, and even on social media.

“It (bullying) is a growing problem,” said Glass. “I feel it's because of the social media. Things just continue to build and continue to flame out, beyond the school hours and things are not allowed to calm down.”

Administrators say the new form was not created in response to a specific bullying case in Cape Girardeau schools, but in response to the national conversation on bullying. Glass says failure to intervene in bullying incidents has in certain cases had deadly consequences.

“We've been experiencing a lot of school shootings nationwide within the last several years and we know from research that most of these shooters have been bullied at one time or another in school,” said Glass. “We want to make sure we are proactive in our approach.”

Cape Central Junior High counselors will unveil the new online form to the school board Thursday at 5:30 p.m. With the board's blessing, the anonymous bully prevention form will be made available to students at all Cape Girardeau schools on February 2.

