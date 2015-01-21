Mayor of Benton, MO dies at 68

e (Mayor Stuckey) was instrumental in the construction of the second water well and tower, the "lower" ball field, construction of City Hall, and more recently the plans for required Wastewater improvements. Those are some of the larger projects, the smaller things he handled on a daily basis were many."

The mayor of Benton, Missouri died on Wednesday morning.According to Benton City Clerk Bonnie Barnett, 68-year-old Mayor Joe Stuckey died around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Subway in Benton.She said every morning he would have breakfast at either Subway or the diner in town.Scott County Commissioner Jamie Burger said that Alderman Howard “Howie” Bollinger would be mayor pro temp and will take over mayoral responsibilities.“Mayor Stuckey served Benton for more than 36 years, said Alderman Jim Simmons. "He's been mayor since 1991. Before that he was an alderman. It's been an honor to work with him.”According to a post on the city's Facebook, "H





He also attended a basic firefighter course this past weekend saying, "(He) didn't know how much he could do, but would do all he could."



You can click here for the obituary at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel online.



