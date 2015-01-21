Jury recommends 96 years in prison for 63-year-old Paducah man

A jury has recommended a Paducah, Kentucky man serve 96 years in prison.

According to the McCracken County sheriff's office, Paul Lamb, 63, of Paducah was convicted of 11 separate charges.

The trial lasted two days and Lamb was convicted of: firearm enhanced trafficking marijuana over 5 pounds, firearm enhanced trafficking controlled substance 1st degree, firearm enhanced possession of methamphetamine, trafficking controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense (2 counts), trafficking marijuana less than 8 ounces 2nd offense, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, firearm enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, and failure to signal.

After the jury convicted Lamb, they returned with a recommended sentence of 96 years to be served consecutively.

Lamb has several prior felony charges including manslaughter, trafficking marijuana, and possession of cocaine.

During the investigation, detectives bought doses of Oxycodone from Lamb. Later in the investigation, Deputy Steve Croft stopped Lamb as Lamb left a local bar. During that traffic stop, Croft located marijuana packaged for sale, prescription pain medication, firearm ammunition and over $2,000.

The money was believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales and a portion of the money contained the same bills used during a previous undercover Oxycodone purchase. Lamb was arrested on February 12, 2014 at the traffic stop.

Detectives then executed a search warrant at Lamb's address on Markham Lane in Paducah.

During a search of the home, two loaded handguns, over five pounds of marijuana, a large amount of prescription pain pills, methamphetamine and a number of drug paraphernalia items were found.

A loaded .45 caliber pistol and a loaded .22 caliber revolver, were directly next to Lamb's bed and in close proximity to illegal drugs, according to the sheriff's office.

The trial began on Jan. 20, 2015.

Lamb's final sentencing is scheduled in March 2015 before McCracken Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.