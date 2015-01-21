Jury recommends 96 years in prison for 63-year-old Paducah man - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jury recommends 96 years in prison for 63-year-old Paducah man

Paul Lamb (Source: McCracken Co. SO) Paul Lamb (Source: McCracken Co. SO)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A jury has recommended a Paducah, Kentucky man serve 96 years in prison.

According to the McCracken County sheriff's office, Paul Lamb, 63, of Paducah was convicted of 11 separate charges.

The trial lasted two days and Lamb was convicted of: firearm enhanced trafficking marijuana over 5 pounds, firearm enhanced trafficking controlled substance 1st degree, firearm enhanced possession of methamphetamine, trafficking controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense (2 counts), trafficking marijuana less than 8 ounces 2nd offense, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, firearm enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, and failure to signal.

After the jury convicted Lamb, they returned with a recommended sentence of 96 years to be served consecutively.

Lamb has several prior felony charges including manslaughter, trafficking marijuana, and possession of cocaine.

During the investigation, detectives bought doses of Oxycodone from Lamb. Later in the investigation, Deputy Steve Croft stopped Lamb as Lamb left a local bar. During that traffic stop, Croft located marijuana packaged for sale, prescription pain medication, firearm ammunition and over $2,000.

The money was believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales and a portion of the money contained the same bills used during a previous undercover Oxycodone purchase. Lamb was arrested on February 12, 2014 at the traffic stop.

Detectives then executed a search warrant at Lamb's address on Markham Lane in Paducah.

During a search of the home, two loaded handguns, over five pounds of marijuana, a large amount of prescription pain pills, methamphetamine and a number of drug paraphernalia items were found.

A loaded .45 caliber pistol and a loaded .22 caliber revolver, were directly next to Lamb's bed and in close proximity to illegal drugs, according to the sheriff's office.

The trial began on Jan. 20, 2015.

Lamb's final sentencing is scheduled in March 2015 before McCracken Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly