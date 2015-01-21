Carbondale city council discusses budget shortfall

A special Carbondale City Council meeting was called to order on Tuesday to address a nearly $300,000 budget shortfall.

The city of Carbondale is facing a budget deficit of $278,488 in the 2015 fiscal year, which ends on May 1.

City leaders discussed a need to find additional revenue sources through items such as state taxes and grants.

The current deficit is 1 percent of 2015 budget of nearly $30 million.

City leaders also discussed ways to prevent a budget when considering future budgets.

