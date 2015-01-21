2 charged in connection to Murphysboro robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 charged in connection to Murphysboro robbery

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Allison Twaits, KFVS) (Source: Allison Twaits, KFVS)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

The Jackson County States Attorney charged two of three suspects on Thursday, January 22 in a theft at the Hardee's in Murphysboro, Illinois.

Perry Hines, 24, and Mikyael Huddleston, 20, both of Chicago, were charged with two counts of theft greater than $500 but less than $10,000.

Hines was also charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding and speeding greater than 35 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Their bond was set at $100,000 each.

A third was not charged in the incident.

Three people were in custody after the report of a robbery on Wednesday, January 21.

Three men, including Hines and Huddleston, were arrested in connection to the robbery. They were taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to Murphysboro police, they received a call around 2:39 p.m. of a robbery at the Hardee's on Walnut Street.

Police say they responded, followed and stopped a fleeing vehicle at the intersection of Illinois Route 13 and New Era Road. All three were in custody at 2:48 p.m.

According to police, Hardee's reported the suspects took the money out of the register after ordering food, then ran from the store.

The victim was able to get a description of the vehicle and the direction of travel. Police say the victim remained on the phone with them to provide further needed information.

Police say several employees in Hardee's were able to help in the confirmation of the vehicle used and suspects arrested.

The investigation is ongoing, including the amount of money taken in the robbery.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

