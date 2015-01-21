IL sheriff's office warns residents about money scam

The Hardin County, Illinois Sheriff's Office is warning about a money scam in the area.

It involves people representing themselves as the Publisher's Clearing House.

Several residents have reported calls from someone saying they've won cash or cars.

The caller tells the residents they have to buy a cash card or Western Union processing fee.

The sheriff's office says some have actually forwarded the money to the scammers.

Authorities say it's unlikely the money can be recovered.

The sheriff's office warns not to sent money to anyone you don't know.

Any lottery or sweepstakes will not ask for a fee or tax, according to authorities.

Publisher's Clearing House also warns against sending money to scammers.

