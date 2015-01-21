IL governor's motorcade involved in crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CHICAGO, IL (KFVS) -

A four vehicle crash in Chicago, Illinois involved the governor's motorcade on Wednesday, January 21.

According to Illinois State Police Director Hiram Grau, Governor Rauner was riding in a motorcade on Wednesday morning when a traffic crash happened in the intersection directly in front of them.

He said the governor's motorcade was stopped at a red light, getting ready to go westbound on E. Randolph Street, when two vehicles crashed. One of the vehicles spun out of control after the crash and slid across the intersection, hitting the vehicle Gov. Rauner was riding in, along with ISP officers and another vehicle.

Grau said neither the governor, nor any ISP officers, were injured in the crash.

He said the front, right bumper of the vehicle Gov. Rauner was riding in was damaged.

A total of three people involved the initial crash were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

