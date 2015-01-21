Car crashes into IL restaurant - MO couple accused of elderly abuse in custody

Car crashes into IL restaurant - MO couple accused of elderly ab - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

A car crashed into the side of a restaurant in Carterville, Illinois today just before lunch.

It was a scary situation. A gun accidentally goes off in a Cape Girardeau restaurant with a child inside. Kadee Brosseau talked to one concerned grandparent and has their reaction tonight at 5.

A Missouri couple is in custody after allegedly leaving an elderly disabled veteran confined to a bed and near death, and then shooting at officers.

Nearly 50 Jack Russell terriers have been removed from a southern Missouri property.

The trial for a man accused in two 2013 shooting deaths started Tuesday, Jan. 20.

A candlelight vigil will be held in hopes for the safe return of 19-year-old Kyle Brown.

An old school building in McClure, Illinois will soon be the village's new city hall.

Journalist Soledad O'Brien is speaking at the Martin Luther King, Jr. dinner at SEMO tonight. Rae Daniel has the story.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon plans to deliver his annual State of the State Address tonight.

Some against Missouri's death penalty say the state is engaged in a rush to execution.

Adding more space to Cape Girardeau's downtown river walk will close part of Riverfront Park.Construction started today.

Driving along I-57 in southern Illinois? Watch out for road work near Johnston City. Find a complete list of road work projects here: http://bit.ly/1yHY0iD

According to a report, the NFL found 11 of 12 NE Patriots footballs underinflated in Sunday's playoff game. Todd Richards has the latest in 'Deflate-Gate' tonight in sports.

Have a great evening -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer

  2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO.
  This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT
    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT
    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

  2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he's never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

