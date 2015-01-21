Vigil for missing Harrisburg teen to take place on Friday night

The Harrisburg Police Department is looking for a teenager that has been missing since late December.

A candlelight vigil will be held in hopes for the safe return of 19-year-old Kyle Brown.

It is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at the Bonan Business Center parking lot in Harrisburg.

In case of bad weather it will be moved to Dorrisville Baptist Church.

Kyle Brown, 19, left his home in his mother's car the morning of December 28 and hasn't been heard from since.

Kyle Brown's mom, Tina Brown says her son left without his wallet and a proper pair of shoes.With less than a full tank of gas, she says he couldn't have gone far but still fears for his safety.

The teen was recently added to the website for missing and exploited children:

http://bit.ly/1JfZsKj