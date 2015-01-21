Old school building to be new city hall in McClure

An old school building in McClure will soon be the village's new city hall.

Tuesday night the Shawnee School District voted to accept a bid of $42,500 for the purchase of the old Shawnee South Elementary School.

The building was vacated when the district consolidated and built a new addition onto Shawnee High School.

The Village Of McClure will now buy the building and house the city offices, water department, police and fire at the old school.

The board rejected a $500 bid for Shawnee north in Grand Tower.

That was the only bid to come in for that property, so the board will decide what to do with the building at a later meeting.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.