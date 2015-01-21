Trial continues for man accused in deadly shootings

A Cape Girardeau man appeared in court Monday morning for charges in connection with the shooting death of two people in Cape Girardeau.

The man accused of murdering two people in his apartment complex made his first court appearance Monday. Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Kenneth bell with the murders of Shannon James and Misty

The man accused of shooting and killing two people at a Cape Girardeau apartment building waived his arraignment Monday and pleaded not guilty.

The trial for a man accused in two 2013 shooting deaths started Tuesday, Jan. 20.

The trial continues Wednesday in Jackson, Missouri.

Kenneth Bell, Jr., 22, faces charges of two counts of first degree murder and one count of armed criminal action in the deaths of Shannon James and Misty Cole.

The shootings happened in Feb. 2013 at Bloomfield and Pacific Streets.

Two of Misty Cole's daughters told Heartland News the couple didn't deserve to die in such a tragic way. Cole was the mother of five.

Her children say Cole did have a hard life, but now wants to focus on remembering what a wonderful person she was.

Officers found two opened boxes of ammunition, several single rounds of live ammunition scattered on the floor, and an empty pistol holster on the table in Bell's apartment on the same floor.

According to the probable cause statement, a witness told police that Bell and James got into a verbal argument while the witness and James were walking on Bloomfield Road.

As the witness and James were entering James' apartment, the witness saw Bell come from his apartment with a semi-automatic handgun, according to the probable cause statement.

