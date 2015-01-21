Trial continues for man accused in deadly shootings - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Trial continues for man accused in deadly shootings

Written by Heartland News
Kenneth D. Bell (Source: Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad) Kenneth D. Bell (Source: Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad)
Location of the shooting (Source: KFVS) Location of the shooting (Source: KFVS)
Misty Cole Misty Cole
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The trial for a man accused in two 2013 shooting deaths started Tuesday, Jan. 20.

The trial continues Wednesday in Jackson, Missouri.

Kenneth Bell, Jr., 22, faces charges of two counts of first degree murder and one count of armed criminal action in the deaths of Shannon James and Misty Cole.

The shootings happened in Feb. 2013 at Bloomfield and Pacific Streets.

Two of Misty Cole's daughters told Heartland News the couple didn't deserve to die in such a tragic way. Cole was the mother of five.

Her children say Cole did have a hard life, but now wants to focus on remembering what a wonderful person she was.

Officers found two opened boxes of ammunition, several single rounds of live ammunition scattered on the floor, and an empty pistol holster on the table in Bell's apartment on the same floor.

According to the probable cause statement, a witness told police that Bell and James got into a verbal argument while the witness and James were walking on Bloomfield Road.

As the witness and James were entering James' apartment, the witness saw Bell come from his apartment with a semi-automatic handgun, according to the probable cause statement.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

