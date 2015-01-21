Car crashes into restaurant in Carterville

A car crashed into the side of a restaurant in Carterville, Illinois Wednesday just before lunch.

Four people were in the car when it crashed into The Country Cupboard around 11 a.m., according to Charlie Stephens, the owner of the restaurant.

Witnesses say no one was injured, just very "shaken up."

No one was sitting in the section of the restaurant where the car hit.

There is no word on exactly what caused the crash.

