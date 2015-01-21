TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane Closure on I-57 could cause delays

Drivers on Interstate 57 in Williamson County may want to seek an alternate route Wednesday morning.

One lane of northbound traffic on I-57 will be shut down for about two hours starting at 9 a.m.

Illinois Department of Transportation Engineer Keith Miley says the closure could cause some congestion and local traffic may want to take alternate routes.

Miley says the purpose of the closure is to allow IDOT crews to conduct a geotechnical investigation as to whether or not the ground near mile marker 57.5 will be suitable to build a foundation for permanent overhead message boards.

IDOT plans to install the lighted message boards north of Marion and in the Mt. Vernon area.

The two-hour closure was scheduled to take place last Thursday, but snow prompted IDOT to postpone the work.

Illinois State Police will be on site to assist with the lane closure.

