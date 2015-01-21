Local child wants holiday for KFVS meteorologists

A student in Cape Girardeau says there should be a holiday for KFVS meteorologists.

As part of a lesson about Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Mrs. Diahann Bieser's third grade class at St. Vincent School was asked to come up with people they thought also deserved a holiday.



One student replied, "I think the meteorologists on KFVS should have a holiday because they tell us when storms come."



