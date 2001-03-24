Make Your Own Cloud - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Make Your Own Cloud

What you will need:

  • warm water
  • jar
  • ice
  • metal dish

Instructions:

Place the ice in the metal dish.  Let it stand until it gets very cold.  Once the dish is cold, place 1 inch of warm water in the jar.

Place the metal dish over the top of the jar.  As the warm water evaporates, it will encounter the cold dish.  The moisture will then condense and form a cloud.

