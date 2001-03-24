Make Your Own Cloud
What you will need:
Instructions:
Place the ice in the metal dish. Let it stand until it gets very cold. Once the dish is cold, place 1 inch of warm water in the jar.
Place the metal dish over the top of the jar. As the warm water evaporates, it will encounter the cold dish. The moisture will then condense and form a cloud.
