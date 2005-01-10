Heartland Flood Watch

Floods and flash floods have caused billions of dollars in damage in recent years.

Floods and flash floods are among the most common and widespread of all natural hazards. Even more significantly, they're the number one weather-related killer.

Since 1900, floods have taken more than 10,000 lives in the United States alone.

80% of flood deaths occur in vehicles, and most happen when drivers make a single fatal mistake - trying to navigate through flood waters.

Just 6 inches of rapidly moving flood water can knock a person down.

A mere 2 feet of water can float a large vehicle - even a bus.

One-third of flooded roads and bridges are so damaged by water that any vehicle trying to cross stands only a 50% chance of making it to the other side.

Nine out of ten "Presidential Disaster Declarations" result from natural phenomena in which flooding plays a major role. Source: TPEMA