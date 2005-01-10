Heartland Flood Watch - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Road Conditions
When the weather gets bad, these are numbers to call and the websites to find out what the roads are like across the Heartland and surrounding areas.

Illinois   800-452-4368
Road Closing News Releases
Kentucky  511 (in state)
866-737-3767 (out of state)
Road Closing News Releases
Missouri 

800-222-6400
Road Closing News Releases

Tennessee  800-858-6349

 

Flooding Facts
  • Floods and flash floods have caused billions of dollars in damage in recent years.
  • Floods and flash floods are among the most common and widespread of all natural hazards. Even more significantly, they're the number one weather-related killer.
  • Since 1900, floods have taken more than 10,000 lives in the United States alone.
  • 80% of flood deaths occur in vehicles, and most happen when drivers make a single fatal mistake - trying to navigate through flood waters.
  • Just 6 inches of rapidly moving flood water can knock a person down.
  • A mere 2 feet of water can float a large vehicle - even a bus.
  • One-third of flooded roads and bridges are so damaged by water that any vehicle trying to cross stands only a 50% chance of making it to the other side.

  • Nine out of ten "Presidential Disaster Declarations" result from natural phenomena in which flooding plays a major role.

Source: TPEMA

Flood Terms
  • A Flood Watch or A Flash Flood Watch means flooding may happen soon. Stay tuned to Heartland news for more information.
  • AFlood Warning means you may be asked to leave the area. A flood may be happening or will be very soon. If you have to leave the area, remember to bring your Disaster Supply Kit and make arrangements for your pets.
  • A Flash Flood Warning means a flash flood is happening. Get to high ground right away.

Source: National Weather Service

