Heartland Flood Watch

Special Coverage
Road Conditions
When the weather gets bad, these are numbers to call and the websites to find out what the roads are like across the Heartland and surrounding areas.
|Illinois
|800-452-4368
Road Closing News Releases
|Kentucky
|511 (in state)
866-737-3767 (out of state)
Road Closing News Releases
|Missouri
|
800-222-6400
|Tennessee
|800-858-6349
|
KFVS12.com Extended Web Coverage
|Flooding Facts
|
Source: TPEMA
|Flood Terms
|
Source: National Weather Service
|Current Flood Warnings
|
|Current Flood Watches
|
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.