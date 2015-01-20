Court docs show agents seized 71 guns from Butler Co. brothers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Court docs show agents seized 71 guns from Butler Co. brothers

Most of the weapons came during this search of John Rush's Wappapello property last Spring. Most of the weapons came during this search of John Rush's Wappapello property last Spring.

BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - As two Butler County brothers await sentencing on federal gun charges, court documents show a better look at the kind of weapons the two dealt in.

Court documents on the case against John and David Rush show agents seized 71 handguns and shotguns from the pair.

Most of the weapons came during this search of John Rush's Wappapello property last Spring.

Kept in the trailer next to his home, Glock pistols, Smith and Wesson shotguns, and Ruger rifles.

A federal jury convicted the Rush brothers of selling guns illegally, they'll be sentenced next month.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

