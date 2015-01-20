Cape Girardeau city council to tackle downtown parking problem

The Cape Girardeau City Council approved a motion on Tuesday to allow the Missouri Department of Transportation to conduct a study of the downtown parking area.Cape Girardeau City Councilman Mark Lanzotti said the research will help city leaders to understand the downtown area and will better help city leader in making future decisions about downtown development.City leaders have been working with property owners to address the spaces lost back in 2012 when Broadway got a facelift.City sidewalks were widened and the street got some added green space."There is more traffic flow and so the hope is we look for long term future solutions which are coming from success," Lanzotti said.Business owners like Laurie Everett say the development was boost in the right direction.

"I'm a huge supporter of downtown and I have seen an increase in traffic and people and just more people wanting to be downtown since the changes."

The study will come at little cost for tax payers.



Grants will help pay for the research.

