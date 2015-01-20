Dorena Hickman Ferry to reopen on Jan. 21 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dorena Hickman Ferry to reopen on Jan. 21

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
DORENA, MO (KFVS) -

The Dorena Hickman Ferry plans to resume operation at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 21, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The ferry was shut down on Nov. 18 with Captain Ed Floyd thinking it would be out of operation for a few weeks to allow final outfitting and inspection of a new barge.

Instead, they say the closure to allow a Memphis shipyard to prep the new barge and complete a required U.S. Coast Guard safety inspection, lasted just over two months.

Captain Floyd said he hopes regular customers are as happy to have the ferry back in service as he and his crew are at being back on the river. The crew spent the day on Tuesday becoming familiar with some of the operational subtleties of the new barge.

The Dorena Hickman Ferry plans to be back in service at 7 a.m., on the regular winter operating schedule.

It connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Ky. with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Mo.

