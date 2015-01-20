Daily Newsletter 1-20-15 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Daily Newsletter 1-20-15

Written by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Good evening to you!

Imagine going to a cemetery only to find your loved one's grave marker missing or moved. That's exactly what a Wayne County, Missouri couple says happened to them. Now, they're challenging the landowner to get it put back. Nick Chabarria will have this story coming up on Heartland News at Six.

A new Illinois law allows school administrators the ability to ask for your children's Facebook passwords. If they don't give it up, they could faces penalties at school. Allison Twaits talked to school administrators and students and has the story on Heartland News at Six.

President Barack Obama is expected to urge Americans Tuesday night to "turn the page" on years of economic troubles, terrorism and lengthy wars, arguing that his presidency had ushered in an era of smarter American leadership and a growing U.S. economy. You can watch his State of the Union address on KFVS, www.kfvs12.com, and on the KFVS News app.

With two aging courthouses in Cape Girardeau County, talk of consolidating to a new building in the county seat has locals speaking up with very different opinions.

Some folks in Cape Girardeau had an interesting lunch after a gun was accidentally discharged inside a Cape restaurant after a man hung up his jacket.

A man waiting to cross a downtown Paducah street was killed when a car involved in a crash in the intersection hit him early Tuesday morning.

The Iron County, Missouri Sheriff's Office says a wanted man and woman wanted after a car was stolen and a disabled man was found near death have been found.

The Mt. Vernon Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a theft suspect.

Heartland residents will set off at least 100 Chinese lanterns in Advance Tuesday night in memory of children that have passed away. Nichole Cartmell will have more on Heartland News at 9 on Fox 23 and Heartland News at 10.

Family, friends and students mourn the unexpected passing of a Herrin high school baseball coach.

Congratulations to the Kelly High School Cheer Team! They won their first National Cheerleading Competition on Sunday.

