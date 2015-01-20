1 dead, 4 injured in McCracken Co. crash

A person died and four others were injured in a crash on U.S. 60 at Roberts Road on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

According to Kentucky State Police, at around 12:07 p.m., James Poole, 78, of Paducah, was going eastbound on U.S. 60 near Roberts Road when for unknown reasons he crossed into the westbound lane.

Poole's 2001 Ford Taurus sideswiped a 2003 Dodge Ram Dually driven by Timothy Perez, 41, also of Paducah, then continued eastbound in the westbound lane.

Police say Poole's car then hit a 2005 Ford F-150, driven by 55-year-old Terry Gordon, of Lacenter, head-on.

They say Poole was not wearing a seat belt. He was not ejected, but died as a result of the crash.

Everyone else, including Perez; Perez's passenger, 48-year-old David Pennebaker, of Paducah; Gordon and Gordon's passenger, 59-year-old Norma Gordon, of Lacenter, were taken to area hospitals for various injuries.

Police say Terry and Norma Gordon were also not wearing seat belts. Perez and Pennebaker were wearing them.

The investigation is ongoing.

