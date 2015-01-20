Paducah man waiting to cross street killed by car involved in crash

A man waiting to cross a downtown Paducah, Kentucky street was killed when a car involved in a crash in the intersection hit him early on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 20.

According to Paducah police, Anthony S. Little, 24, and several witnesses, say he was driving south on 4th Street in a 1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and proceeded into the intersection with a green light when a 2002 Buick Park Avenue driven by Benjamin S. Pease, 72, ran the red light on Kentucky Avenue.

Police say Little's car hit Pease's in the driver's side, and Pease's car spun around, hitting Jeffrey J. Meyer, 57, as he stood on the sidewalk at the southeast corner of the intersection.

Pease's car came to a rest against a utility pole.

Meyer was taken to a Paducah hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say neither Little, nor Pease, reported any injuries.

The incident is being reconstructed by the Paducah Police Department's Collision Reconstruction Team.

