MO set to name highway in Doniphan after Nashville singer/songwriter

The Missouri House of Representatives will meet on January 26 to present a resolution honoring country music songwriter/artist Billy Yates.

This past year, the city of Doniphan declared by proclamation that a stretch of highway within the city limits the Billy Yates Highway in conjunction with declaring every third Friday of May the city's official Billy Yates Day.

Representative Steve Cookson has filed legislation to designate the same portion of U.S. Highway 160 in Ripley County the "Billy Yates Highway." The highway is the main motorway that runs through the city.

"Billy Yates Highway" will officially be dedicated during a ceremony to be held tentatively on May 23 in Doniphan.

Yates, along with friends, Jimmy Fortune and Buddy Jewell will be on hand and will perform a show that evening at the Doniphan High School gym to raise money for the newly established Billy Yates Hearts for the Arts Scholarship, which will be awarded each year to a deserving student with plans for a career in the arts.

Billy Yates is a Nashville based singer and songwriter whose songs have been recorded by artists such as George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Sara Evans, Gary Allan, Joe Nichols, Chris Young, John Michael Montgomery, Daryle Singletary, The Oak Ridge Boys, Gene Watson, Rhonda Vincent and more.

Yates also co-wrote the George Jones classic, "I Don't Need Your Rockin' Chair," and the Grammy Award winning "Choices."

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.