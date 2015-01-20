Mt. Vernon PD ask for help identifying theft suspect

The Mt. Vernon Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a theft suspect.

It happened on Jan. 13 at the Mt. Vernon Walmart, according to the Mt. Vernon Police Department.

A female was caught on surveillance leaving the Walmart without paying for more than $500 worth of merchandise. She was last seen running toward Lowes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mt. Vernon Police Department at 618-242-2131.

