Residents react to gun accidentally discharging inside Cape Girardeau restaurant

The story of a gun accidentally going off in a crowded Cape Girardeau restaurant continues to get attention.

We talked to the owner of the business on Wednesday, Jan. 21. Jerry Lynn said first of all, he's thankful no one was hurt in the accident.

Lynn said the man who's gun went off is a fairly regular customer.

He said the customer had his gun in his jacket, and when he put his jacket on the back of the chair, it fell out, hit the floor and fired. He described the man as a former military member and police officer who personally apologized and offered to pay for damages.

Still, one customer we talked to who was at BG's with her grandson, said it was a close call and a scary situation.

She said she wished the man or the management would have told her and the other customers what happened quicker, but it doesn't change her impression of the restaurant.

"Yeah, I'll eat here again," Cathy Jackson-Reagan said. "I like their food and you know, I think we all learned something with this deal because you sure don't expect it. It's not something you can plan for."

The owner went on to say the employees followed protocol in handling the situation.

He said they took a few minutes to figure out exactly what happened before telling the customers.

Some are asking, shouldn't the man have had his gun holstered?

In Missouri, that is not required, but the highway patrol does recommend it to keep accidents like this one from happening.

