Missouri lawmakers look at "no call list for minors"

A Missouri lawmaker filed a bill to create a no call list for minors.In the bill Senator David Sater (R-Cassville) calls for the Department of Public Safety to create the Missouri Child Protection Registry.It would function as a secure list of contact points that belong to minors, like their cell phone number or email.Sater said the idea is to protect kids from marketers selling adult products like alcohol or even porn.Residents in Cape Girardeau say they are contacted by telemarketers all the time."They'll call when you're eating dinner or you're at the doctor or at the store, you know just interrupting your whole day and they don't stop," Ann Wilson said.However, teens even get those calls."They were just asking if I wanted to buy their product or whatever," Jackie Molina said. "I was just really caught off guard because I didn't ask."Parents say they don't like that marketers have their child's phone number in the first place."There's always that worry that anything can happen when that phone does come and it's in her hands all the time," Bailey McKlin said."They don't know how to respond," Wilson said. "They're still not old enough to make the decisions that adults do."Missouri already has a no-call list that should prevent marketers from calling people.However, parents like Wilson say a specific no-call list just for kids would be ideal, especially for kids like her 14-year-old son." You don't know who is calling their phone," Wilson said. "So it would help the parents kind of keep them safe and not hear about things you don't want them to hear about either."This program would all be voluntary.You would just have to register a child's phone number or email and it'd be good for 3 years.If this bill is made into law, marketers could be taken to court, and even face a fine of $5,000 for each message.The bill is still in proposal stage, but is scheduled to be discussed by the Senate again on Tuesday.