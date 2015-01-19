Students remember Southeast student killed in St. Louis

Students are remembering and celebrating the life of Southeast Missouri State student Bobby Christman as they return for the new semester.

An armed robber, who is still on the loose, shot and killed Christman in downtown St. Louis one week ago.

The Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, which Christman belonged to, is one of the largest on campus with about 100 members. Some of the members say returning to campus and not seeing Bobby anymore is difficult.

Members say he touched so many peoples' lives not just in the fraternity but around all around the university.

They say they are not dwelling on the tragedy but rather looking ahead to the future.

"That's the way he would want it,” friend and fraternity brother Paul Wibbenmeyer said. “Just going about making decisions on whatever you have to focus on. I kind of just ask myself, 'what would Bobby do?'"

SigEp members have set up a gofundme.com account to raise money for the The Bobby Christman Memorial Fund.

So far, people have responded by donating more than $11,000.