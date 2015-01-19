Kelly High School cheerleaders win first national title

The Kelly High School Cheer Team won their first National Cheerleading Competition on Sunday.

After winning the 2A State Competition in October, the 11-girl squad took their routine against five teams in the National Cheerleading Competition in St. Charles, Missouri.

The squad, which is coached by Billy Hoskins and Assistant Coach Nikki Heuring, used a variation of their winning state routine to clinch the national title in the intermediate division.

Seniors Shaina Grigery and Lydia Tackett said it was a tough competition against the teams from St. Louis and Texas and that they have fought for years to get to the top.

The entire school honored the high school cheerleading squad on Tuesday, Jan. 20 with an assembly in the gym.

The cheerleaders performed a routine for the Kindergarten through 12th grade classes.

Teachers and staff performed a routine for the cheerleaders as well.