Animals dumped in Caruthersville, reward offered for information

A $1,000 reward has been offered by the Caruthersville Humane Society for information leading to an arrest after animals were dumped on a frozen waterway and died.



The incident happened in New Madrid County last week.

The Caruthersville Humane Society got a call from the Malden Animal Committee after they were notified about the dead animals. A spokesperson for the humane society says they have had problems in the past with animals being dumped.

Caruthersville Humane Society says in this case, a beagle and other smaller animals were found. Some of the smaller animals were dismembered.

New Madrid County Sheriff's Departments asks that anyone with information regarding this incident call them at 573-748-2516.