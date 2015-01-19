MLK Day - Puxico teen electrocuted - Man sandwiched between semi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MLK Day - Puxico teen electrocuted - Man sandwiched between semis

Good afternoon!

All across the country, people are celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Join us for Heartland News at 5 for how the Heartland is remembering the man behind the holiday.

Also at 5, a Puxico teen was killed late Friday night when he stepped on a downed power line after a crash in Stoddard County and police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in front of a Creve Coeur, Missouri movie theater

Then on Heartland News at 6, Southeast Missouri State University students return to campus after winter break and a man in Oregon survived being sandwiched between two semi trucks during an interstate crash.

  2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO.
  This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT
    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT
    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

  2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he's never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

